Vor OB-Stichwahl geben Dennis Weilmann und Iris Bothe in Wolfsburg nochmal Gas
19:0022.09.2021
Wahlkampf-Endspurt in Wolfsburg
- Vor der OB-Stichwahl geben Dennis Weilmann und Iris Bothe nochmal Gas
Wer bekommt von wem Unterstützung – und wie sehen wohl die Chancen beim zweiten Wahlgang aus? Die WAZ berichtet vom Endspurt im OB-Wahlkampf in Wolfsburg. Am Start: Dennis Weilmann und Iris Bothe. Am Sonntag, 26. September, ist Stichwahl.
Begegnung im Wahlkampf-Endspurt: Dennis Weilmann (l.) und Iris Bothe (r.) mit Armin Maus beim Weltkindertag vor dem Autostadt-Gebäude in Wolfsburg.
Quelle: Britta Schulze